On the day:

  • Stoxx 600 -0.2%
  • German DAX -0.5%
  • Francis CAC -0.35%
  • UK's FTSE 100 +0.5%
  • Spain's IBEX +0.3%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB +0.2%
Stoxx 600 d
Stoxx 600 daily