European equity close: Germany lags while the UK leads
Closing changes in the main European bourses for the day
Adam Button
Tuesday, 12/09/2023 | 15:35 GMT-0
12/09/2023 | 15:35 GMT-0
On the day:
- Stoxx 600 -0.2%
- German DAX -0.5%
- Francis CAC -0.35%
- UK's FTSE 100 +0.5%
- Spain's IBEX +0.3%
- Italy's FTSE MIB +0.2%
