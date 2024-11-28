DAX daily

Closing changes in Europe:

Stoxx 600 +0.5%

German DAX +0.8%

France CAC +0.5%

UK FTSE 100 +0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.6%

Here is how Deutsche Bank tees up the recent declines in France.

The biggest story yesterday came from France, where there remain serious concerns about the budget situation and a potential government collapse. That led to further losses among French equities, and the CAC 40 was down -0.72% yesterday, underperforming the other European indices. Indeed, that keeps the CAC 40 on track for the worst performance of the big European indices, having fallen by -5.30% since the start of the year, which is well behind the STOXX 600 that’s seen a +5.42% gain. Banks were impacted in particular by the latest declines, with losses for Société Générale (-3.48%), Crédit Agricole (-1.34%) and BNP Paribas (-1.19%).