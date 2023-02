US stocks are giving much of the gains back at the moment, with the S&P 500 now up just 13 points, or 0.3%. Europe managed to close with much stronger gains.

On the day:

Stoxx 600 +1.1%

German DAX +1.3%

Francis CAC +1.6%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.7%

Spain's Ibex +1.3%

Italy's FTSE MIB +1.7%

The gains today mostly wipe out the declines from Friday.