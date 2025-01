Trump denied the Washington Post report on tariffs but the market believes the reporting, not the President-election.

STOXX 600

European stocks posted a strong day:

Stoxx 600 +0.9%

German DAX +1.5%

France CAC +2.3%

UK FTSE 100 +0.2%

Spain IBEX +1.3%

Italy's FTSE MIB +1.9%

The STOXX 600 is at the best levels since Dec 18.