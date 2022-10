Closing changes for the main markets in Europe:

Stoxx 600 -0.3%

UK FTSE 100 -0.8%

German DAX -0.2%

French CAC -0.1%

Italy MIB -1.0%

Spain IBEX -1.3%

If the BOE hadn't walked back Bailey's comments, it certainly could have been worse. As it stands, we're left confused on what the real strategy is around gilt buying.

Can the FTSE 100 hold the Oct low through Friday?