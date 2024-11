It's been a less-volatile week in US equities as the market digests the election but there have been some big moves in Europe with uncertainty high around trade policies and German politics. Today was a nice rebound after two days of selling.

Closing changes:

Stoxx 600 +1.1%

German DAX +1.3%

France CAC +1.3%

UK FTSE 100 +0.5%

Spain IBEX +1.3%

Italy's FTSE MIB +1.9%

Yesterday at one point the DAX looked like it was going to get ugly.