The S&P 500 has just climbed into positive territory and set a new intraday record high. We're not just 70 points from 5000. Meanwhile, Europe continues to chug along with the third straight month of gains.

On the day:

Stoxx 600 +0.4%

German DAX +0.2%

UK FTSE 100 +0.5%

French CAC +0.5%

Italy MIB +1.3%

Spain IBEX +1.5%

On the month:

Stoxx 600 +1.4%

German DAX +1.3%

UK FTSE 100 -0.8%

French CAC +1.3%

Italy MIB +0.9%

Spain IBEX -0.6%