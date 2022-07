Markets are trying to come to grips with the surprise ECB 50 bps, the Transmission Protection Instrument, flows resuming in Nord Stream 1 and Italy dissolving parliament.

That's a lot to take in and it led to a choppy day of trading

Stoxx 600 +0.3%

German DAX -0.6%

French CAC flat

Spain IEX -0.3%

Italy MIB -1.0%

Global markets are having a nice rally in the past week or so but Italy isn't participating.