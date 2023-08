Closing changes:

Stoxx 600 -0.3%

German DAX -1.2%

UK FTSE 100 -0.4%

French CAC -0.8%

Italy MIB -2.2%

Spain IBEX -0.7%

It's not a pretty picture anywhere today but the UK held up relatively well today while Italy was battered. A look across the charts shows a painful series of false breakouts.