European stocks held up better than in the US ahead of the FOMC decision. French industrial data was poor but German CPI was below estimates.

Stoxx 600 -0.1%

German DAX -0.5%

UK FTSE 100 -0.3%

French CAC -0.3%

Italy MIB +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

On the month:

Stoxx 600 +1.5%

German DAX +0.8%

UK FTSE 100 -1.1%

French CAC +1.5%

Italy MIB +1.4%

Spain IBEX -0.2%