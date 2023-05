The AI revolution is happening in the US, not in Europe. Nvidia is holding up the US side of the stock market but not helping Europe any as traders fret about higher interest rates.

Stoxx 600 -0.2%

German DAX -0.2%

UK FTSE 100 -0.6%

French CAC -0.3%

Italy MIB -0.25%

Spain IBEX -0.4%