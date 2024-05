Stoxx 600 daily

On the day:

Stoxx 600 -1.1%

German DAX -1.1%

Francis CAC --1.5%

UK's FTSE 100 --0.9%

Spain's Ibex -1.1%

Italy's FTSE MIB -1.5%

The DAX and STOXX600 are still holding decent gains on the month but the others are close to flat.