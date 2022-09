Yesterday's reversal stoked some optimism but today was another rough day in Europe as PPI data hammered the bond market and added fears of an ugly stagflationary environment.

Stoxx 600 -1.1%

UK FTSE 100 -0.7%

French CAC 40 -1.4%

German DAX-1.0%

Italy MIB -1.7%

Spain IBEX -1.4%

There is a bit more breathing room in the national indexes but the Stoxx 600 is near the breaking point.