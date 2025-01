German DAX daily

Europe held firm once again as Trump's tariff talk focuses elsewhere.

On the day:

Stoxx 600 +0.4%

German DAX +0.2%

Francis CAC +0.5%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.4%

Spain's IBEX -0.2%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.3%

US stock markets are also at the highs of the day with the S&P 500 up 0.6%.