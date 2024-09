Yesterday, European stock markets recovered from an early dip. Today was a different story as the major indexes closed near the lows:

Stoxx 600 -1.1%

German DAX -0.9%

Francis CAC -0.9%

UK's FTSE 100 -0.8%

Spain's IBEX -1.1%

Italy's FTSE MIB -1.4%

There hasn't been a meaningful selloff since August 5.