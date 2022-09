Closing changes from the main markets

Stoxx 600 -0.6%

UK FTSE 100 -1.4%

German DAX -1.2%

French CAC -0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

Italy MIB +0.6%

The outperformance in the periphery is something to watch. Energy isn't in such short supply in Italy and Spain. Italy shrugged off the CPI rout impressively.

Italy MIB