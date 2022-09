Closing changes in Europe:

Stoxx 600 -1.6%

UK FTSE 100 -1.8%

German DAX -1.9%

French CAC -1.7%

Italy MIB -2.3%

Spain IBEX -2.6%

About the best thing you could say is that there's only one more day left this quarter and we didn't close on the lows. I can't imagine many funds will want to show large allocations to equities in quarter-end reporting.