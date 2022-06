Stoxx 600 -2.3%

German DAX -3.2%

UK FTSE 100 -3.1%

French CAC -2.3%

Italy MIB -3.1%

Spain IBEX -1.0%

The SNB surprise and leaks suggesting German bunds will be sold to buy BTPs didn't help the core. The Stoxx 600 took out the March low:

Elsewhere, there's a decent amount of breathing room before the lows in the FTSE 100 and other national benchmark indexes.