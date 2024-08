It was a tough start to the new month in Europe, similar to heavy selling in Japan.

Closing changes:

Stoxx 600 +1.3%

German DAX +2.3%

UK FTSE 100 +1.1%

French CAC +2.2%

Italy MIB -2.6%

Spain IBEX -2.0%

BMW shares were beaten up today after earnings and German stocks are now testing the July lows.