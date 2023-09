Closing changes:

Stoxx 600 -1.2%

German DAX -1.1%

UK FTSE 100 -0.8%

French CAC -1.5%

Italy MIB -1.3%

Spain IBEX -0.9%

Midway through Friday it looked like European stocks might be turning the corner but one-and-a-half trading days later, it's right back into the dead zone. The rise in European yields certainly hasn't helped.