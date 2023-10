We've painted a couple days of dojis on the STOXX 600 chart.

Closing changes:

Stoxx 600 -0.1%

German DAX flat

UK FTSE 100 +0.6%

French CAC flat

Italy MIB -0.1%

Spain IBEX flat

STOXX 600 daily

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq has clawed back the entire 1.5% decline and is flat on the day.