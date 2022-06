Stoxx 600 -1.3%

UK FTSE 100 -0.1%

German DAX -1.6%

French CAC -1.0%

Italy MIB -1.1%

Spain IBEX -1.6%

There are two trading days left in the quarter and we're seeing quarter-end flows dominate. Today is the last day for settlement at T+2.

So much for the bounce in the DAX: