Closing changes:

Stoxx 600 +0.1%

German DAX +0.3%

French CAC +0.5%

UK FTSE 100 +0.2%

Italy MIB +0.6%

Spain IBEX +1.3%

It wasn't exactly a repudiation but the Stoxx 600 ended the losing streak. I suspect that quarter-end flows are weighing on European stocks on rebalancing.