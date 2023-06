Stoxx 600 intraday

European stocks opened flat, found some life midway through trading and then gave it all back in the last hour of trading to finish slightly lower.

Closing changes:

Stoxx 600 -0.2%

UK FTSE 100 0.0%

German DAX -0.2%

French CAC 0.0%

Italy MIB 0.0%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

I'm not sure what's behind the outperformance in Spain but overall the moves are modest.