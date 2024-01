Closing changes:

Stoxx 600 -0.5%

German DAX -0.5%

UK FTSE 100 -0.5%

French CAC -0.7%

Italy MIB -0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

The DAX opened higher but was steadily sold throughout the trading day. In the bigger picture, the gains since October continue to consolidate at the top of the range.