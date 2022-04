German DAX -0.7%

French CAC flat

UK FTSE 100 -0.7%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

Italy MIB -0.3%

UK stocks outperformed the continent last week by a wide margin but they are having trouble getting above the February high. I would have thought we would see some weakness in French stocks but the flat reading argues there was some fear of a very strong performance from Le Pen.

Here's the FTSE 100: