European stock markets made some headway to start the year:

Stoxx 600 +1.3%

German Dax +0.9%

France's CAC +0.6%

UK's FTSE 100 +1.4%

Spain's Ibex +0.4%

Italy's FTSE MIB +1.2%

It's a much worst picture in the US where stocks are near session lows with the S&P 500 down 33 points, or 0.9%, to 3825. The Nasdaq is down 1.3%.

DAX daily chart