Europe has been a dog for a long time compared to the US but the scoreboard reset on Wednesday.

Closing changes on the day:

Stoxx 600 +0.6%

German DAX +0.5%

France CAC +0.1%

UK FTSE 100 +1.0%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.4%

Through two hours of 2025 trading, Europe is beating the US.