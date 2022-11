European equities opened down 0.4%-0.6% but steadily recovered and generally finished higher.

Eurostoxx 600 +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.6%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE -0.4%

Spain IBEX flat

It was a good day for European investors overall with the euro up 40 pips as well. The latest forecasts continue to show a warm November and that's a big relief.

Stoxx 600