European stock markets opened lower then slowly fought their way into positive territory. As the US came online there was a second wave of selling but the lows held, creating a double bottom, and buyers returned in the last hour, even as European currencies soared.

Closing changes:

Stoxx 600 flat

German DAX +0.2%

FTSE 100 -0.3%

French CAC +0.3%

Italy MIB +0.9%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

Italian stocks are at a two-week high.