Italy MIB daily

It's a blockbuster day in the US but more of a mixed picture in Europe.

Closing changes:

Stoxx 600 +0.8%

German DAX +0.5%

UK FTSE 100 +1.0%

French CAC +0.75%

Italy MIB -0.5%

Spain IBEX -1.2%

Those are some big divergences in Europe and are particularly stark with the S&P 500 up 1.7%. Chalk it up to month-end.