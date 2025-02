Europe recovered a good portion of the gap that opened the week, though the gains certainly weren't evenly distributed.

Closing changes:

Stoxx 600 +0.3%

German DAX +0.4%

France CAC +0.7%

UK FTSE 100 -0.1%

Spain IBEX +1.5%

Italy's FTSE MIB +1.2%

I would have hoped the FTSE 100 would have done better after Trump yesterday hinted that the UK was safe from tariffs.