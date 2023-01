Stoxx 600 +0.2%

German DAX flat

France's CAC +0.1%

UK's FTSE 100 -0.3%

Spain's IBEX +0.4%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.3%

This is a been a magical run to start the year but it can't last forever and today's price action (despite falling yields and soft US retail sales) is worrisome.