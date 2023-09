Stoxx 600 daily

Closing changes:

Stoxx 600 +0.4%

German DAX +0.4%

UK FTSE 100 +0.3%

French CAC +0.5%

Italy MIB +1.0%

Spain IBEX +0.8%

European stocks had a great start but faded somewhat. We might have to wait for the ECB to get a directional move.