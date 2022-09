Closing changes in Europe:

Stoxx 600 -1.8% -- lowest since Feb 2021

German DAX -1.8%

French CAC -1.8%

Spain IBEX -1.3%

FTSE 100 -1.2%

The national indexes haven't broke the June lows but this one has. It's one of the first big global indexes to make a break, though the Hang Seng today also took out the March 2022 low.