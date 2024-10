DAX daily

Closing changes for the main European bourses:

Stoxx 600 +0.6%

German DAX +1.0%

France CAC +0.6%

UK FTSE 100 +0.6%

Spain IBEX flat

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.5%

The DAX has been one of the leaders in the broader rally in global stocks. It gathered bids in the past two hours and finished at the highs of the day.