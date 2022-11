Closing changes for the main European markets:

Stoxx 600+1.1%

UK FTSE 100 +0.5%

German DAX +1.2%

French CAC +1.1%

Italy MIB +1.2%

Spain IBEX +0.9%

On the week:

Stoxx 600 flat

UK FTSE 100 +0.8%

German DAX +1.2%

French CAC +0.6%

Italy MIB +0.6%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

I tend to think that a big chunk of this five-week rally is due to good weather. I wouldn't count on that lasting forever. I don't see much fuel left in the tank on the Stoxx 600 chart.

Stoxx 600 daily