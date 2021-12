Heavy selling hit European equities at Monday's open but it's been a steady recovery since and now the main European indexes are higher on the week.

UK FTSE 100 +1.3%

German DAX +1.3%

French CAC +1.4%

Italy MIB +1.6%

Spain IBEX +1.8%

UK FTSE 100 daily

Is the market ready to move past omicron? Or will we have more blowups and drops? The US market has turned back up and is at the highs of the day as well.