Italy MIB weekly

On the day:

Stoxx 600 -0.1%

German DAX -0.1%

UK FTSE 100 -0.2%

French CAC -0.2%

Italy MIB flat

Spain IBEX +0.2%

On the week:

Stoxx 600 +0.5%

German DAX -0.3%

UK FTSE 100 -0.1%

French CAC -0.6%

Italy MIB +2.1%

Spain IBEX +2.0%

European stocks have been on a really nice run but they mostly took a break this week.