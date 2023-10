Today marked the fifth day in the past six of declines. The past three have been particularly bruising and we closed on the lows again today.

Closing changes on the day:

Stoxx 600 -1.3%

German DAX -1.6%

UK FTSE 100 -1.3%

French CAC -1.4%

Italy MIB -1.4%

Spain IBEX -1.2%

On the week:

Stoxx 600 -3.4%

German DAX -2.5%

UK FTSE 100 -2.7%

French CAC -3.4%

Italy MIB -3.1%

Spain IBEX -2.2%

The DAX is trading at the lowest since March.