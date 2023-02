On the day:

Stoxx 600 +0.3%

German DAX +0.2%

Francis CAC +1.0%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.2%

Spain's Ibex +0.4%

Italy's FTSE MIB +1.2%

European stocks came off alongside the US when PPI hit but recovered with Italy closing at session highs. The French CAC 40 broke the 2002 all-time high today but closed just below it.