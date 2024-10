US stock markets are cruising today as tech rips but it was a different story in Europe as optimism about exports to China ebbed.

Stoxx 600 -0.5%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC -0.7%

UK FTSE 100 -1.4%

Spain IBEX flat

Italy FTSE MIB -0.3%

The FTSE 100 has been too quiet for too long.