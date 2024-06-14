Closing changes:

Stoxx 600 -1.0%

German DAX -1.3%

UK FTSE 100 -0.1%

French CAC -2.7%

Italy MIB -2.9%

Spain IBEX -0.9%

This was the worst week in the Stoxx 600 since October. Does this trend-break matter? A 50% retracement of the rally since October would be a 6.6% decline from here.

Stoxx 600 daily

Meanwhile, the CAC 40 has already retraced 50% of the gain since October and the question is whether it makes a round trip.

CAC 40 daily

The first round of the French election is June 30 and the second round on July 7 -- that's 15 trading days.