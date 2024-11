STOXX 600 daily

Closing changes in Europe:

Stoxx 600 -0.5%

German DAX -0.6%

France CAC -0.8%

UK FTSE 100 -0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.8%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.6%

Canada, Mexico and China were threatened with tariffs today, how long until Europe is threatened with the same?