STOXX 600 weekly

On the day:

Stoxx 600 +0.6%

German DAX +0.1%

Francis CAC +0.3%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.3%

Spain's IBEX +0.7%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.2%

On the week:

Stoxx 600 +0.3%

German DAX +0.3%

Francis CAC +0.1%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.1%

Spain's IBEX -0.4%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.7%

The STOXX 600 was down by as much as 3.6% early in the week but clawed it all back to finish higher on the week. That sets up another big week in the one ahead.