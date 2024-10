stoxx 600 daily

On the day:

Stoxx 600 -0.3%

German DAX -0.2%

Francis CAC -0.5%

UK's FTSE 100 -0.6%

Spain's Ibex +0.2%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.1%

The Nasdaq is trading at the lows of the day, down 1.1%. Nvidia shares are a laggard, down 2.5%.