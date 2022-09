Yesterday the Stoxx 600 edged through the June lows, today it confirmed the break. Worse yet, the national indexes are breaking those levels as well.

Closing changes:

Stoxx 600 -2.4%

UK FTSE 100 -2.1%

French CAC -2.4%

Italy MIB (reminder: election Sunday) -3.2%

Spain IBEX -2.4%

The DAX is at the lowest since November 2020. This is an ugly break.