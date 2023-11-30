The major European indices are closing the day mostly higher. The exception is Spain's Ibex which is closing near unchanged.

On the day:

  • STOXX 600 +0.51%
  • German DAX, +0.30%
  • France CAC, 0.59%
  • UK FTSE 100 0.41%
  • Spain's IBEX -0.04%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, 0.20%

For the trading month, there were some stellar returns with the German DAX up near 9.5%. That was surpassed by Spain's Ibex which increased by 11.5% – it's a largest gain since November 2020.

On the month:

  • STOXX 600 6.41%
  • German DAX, +9.49%. That is the largest game since November 2022
  • France CAC, + 6.17%. The largest gain since January 2023
  • UK FTSE 100 1.8%
  • Spain's IBEX 11.54%. That is the largest gain since November 2020
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +7.22%

For the trading year, the UK FTSE 100 is trading near unchanged, but the other indices show solid gains:

  • STOXX 600, +8.61%
  • German DAX, +16.46%
  • France CAC, +12.93%
  • UK FTSE 100 unchanged
  • Spain's Ibex, +22.23%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +25.47%