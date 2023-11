Stoxx 600 daily

Closing changes:

Stoxx 600 -0.2%

German DAX +0.1%

UK FTSE 100 -0.1%

French CAC -0.4%

Italy MIB -0.6%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

The divergences are growing between the US and Europe. The S&P 500 is just shy of the October higher while European stocks have some ways to go. That partly reflects a diverging economic outlook.