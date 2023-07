Closing changes for the main European bourses:

Stoxx 600 +0.1%

German DAX flat

France's CAC flat

UK's FTSE 100 +0.3%

Spain's IBEX -0.4%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.2%

The soft Eurozone PMIs didn't weigh too heavily on equities. The post-CPI momentum in UK equities continues: